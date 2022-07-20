Fond Memories? The One Direction Boys’ Shadiest Quotes About Their Time in the Band

They’ve got a whole lot of history — and not all of it is good! Some of the One Direction members have thrown major shade about their time in the band over the years. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik formed one of the world’s biggest boybands in 2010 following their solo X Factor auditions. After four albums, Zayn departed from the group in March 2015.

“That’s not music I would listen to. … Would you listen to One Direction at a party with your girl? I wouldn’t. To me, that’s not an insult, that’s me as a 22-year-old man,” the “Pillowtalk” crooner said of the group in November 2015 during an interview with Rolling Stone. “As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that’s not music that I would listen to. I want to make music that I think is cool s–t. I don’t think that’s too much to ask for.”

Without Zayn, the remaining members released one final record before going on an indefinite hiatus in December 2015. Despite their split, the group has spoken publicly about possibly reuniting in the near future.

“I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do,” Harry, for one, said on the “Spout” podcast in June 2022. “I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned. I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”

While the boys have often shared their fond memories, some of them have talked about the not-so-great moments touring the world together.

Liam reflected on his One Direction days while appearing on the “ImPaulsive” podcast in June 2022. At the time, the “Strip That Down” singer shared his “dislike” for Zayn. Not to mention, Liam also claimed that he “came to blows” with another 1D member. However, he kept their names under wraps.

“It was well-known within the band that I don’t like taking shit,” Liam told the podcast hosts. “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.’”

After the interview went viral, Louis made it clear that he wouldn’t address the apparent “beef” between his former bandmates.

“I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is … of those days, obviously,” the “Just Hold On” singer shared on Australia’s “The Project” in July 2022. “It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories.”

