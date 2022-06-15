Getting the band back together! Harry Styles teased the possibility of a One Direction reunion, saying “it’d be great” for the band to come together in the future.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, appeared on the Monday, June 13, episode of the “Spout” podcast and discussed the possibility of reuniting with former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. At first, Harry was apprehensive, saying, “I don’t know,” when asked about returning to the One Direction stage.

“I mean I think the thought of it is really nice, I’d love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do,” he continued. “I very much enjoyed those albums that you mentioned. I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Aflo/Shutterstock

The former boyband was formed in 2010 after they all auditioned for The X Factor separately. While they didn’t win the singing competition, the boys became household names and went on to release four records — Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories and Four — with all five members. In March 2015, Zayn announced his departure from the group and the remaining four singers went on to drop one final album, Made in the A.M., before going on an indefinite hiatus later that same year.

Now, all five former One Direction member have gone on to have successful solo careers. Harry, for his part, has released three albums — Harry Styles, Fine Line and Harry’s House — making him one of the world’s biggest superstars.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” the Don’t Worry Darling actor told Vogue in November 2020 of his stint in the musical group. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Over the years, Harry has continued to share his love and positive memories of his One Direction days, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May that he felt “really lucky” to grow up with Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn.

“I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together,” Harry added. “And that is something that you can’t really undo. And you know, it’s like a very deep love for each other, I think.”