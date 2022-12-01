Written in partnership with JJL3 Marketing

Marketing is the cornerstone of every business. To thrive, each business has to adopt a modus operandi that markets its brand as nothing but the best to its clients. Affiliate marketing is a proven way of creating and raising product or service awareness. This is where Orel is helping businesses maximize their potential through creative ads in affiliate marketing.

Orel Asformas is an innately gifted entrepreneur and marketer. He came from humble beginnings, which negatively affected his schooling, so he didn’t finish high school. Despite not having a rock-solid foundation in conventional learning, Orel was able to grow through metal music and psychedelics. As a young person who had challenges with ADHD, Orel is against ADHD pills, a group of substances that alter or enhance sensual perceptions, energy levels, and how people think. He insists that children with ADHD should be helped to find topics that interest them more rather than push them to align with society’s standards of conventional education.

A leading industry expert and a force to be reckoned with in the marketing sector, Orel believes that to create awareness of your brand among clients, you need to overwhelm them with information about your products and what makes your brand stand out. To achieve this, you must look at what your competitors are not doing in their marketing techniques and take advantage of that gap.

The internet has made it very easy for people to market their products. Companies have increased their online presence to reach as many prospects as possible. According to Orel, affiliate marketing is one of the many ways you can create awareness of your business online. The affiliate marketing model allows a third-party publisher to create traffic and leads toward a company’s product through a creative ad and are then compensated by the company.

Orel shares that you need the right marketing approach in your niche, which will help you reap the benefits. “‘Give me 6 hours to chop down a tree, and I’ll use 4 hours to sharpen my axe’ is my favorite affiliate marketing approach that has pushed me into the limelight,” he added.

Orel insists on the importance of using perfect ad creativity. The only way clients can stay interested in your brand is by making meaningful connections with them. Maintaining these connections can prove to be an uphill task because you need to develop ads that resonate with your clients. “You need to be creative enough and develop ads that are eye-catching to influence and attract customers to your brand,” disclosed Orel.

Additionally, Orel employs the “twist the knife” strategy in his marketing and sales. This strategy highlights an issue and its potential before offering a solution, which grabs customers’ attention and encourages them to purchase. He also supports the “Falafel” sales and marketing strategy whereby the marketer should compare items regarded as inexpensive that a client can purchase for the same price. The marketer must next weigh the top three benefits that his product offers against the inexpensive items that a customer could purchase in its place.

Orel looks forward to continuing to grow his brand globally. He also wishes to buy a huge plot of land and build 20 houses. “I will then sell those houses at the original cost only to people with a similar mindset to me. We’ll make a small community of people who want to live together. We’ll have one big office where everybody goes to work from, a shared swimming pool, bar, restaurant, etc.,” concludes Orel.