Palm Tree Music Festival Delivers Legendary Performances

On Saturday, June 22nd, Palm Tree Crew brought its now-iconic Palm Tree Music Festival back to the Hamptons for its fourth year. This year, the festival was held at a new location – The Shinnecock Nation in Southampton – delivering the same tropical energy, legendary performances and endless summer vibes that draw music lovers from around the world to the Hamptons.

Despite the Herculean task of a forced venue change two weeks prior to the festival, the Palm Tree Music Festival crew was able to still pull off a fun and safe show for thousands of fans.

The festival was headlined by global house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, Palm Tree Crew Cofounder Kygo, and SOFI TUKKER, with additional performances from Purple Disco Machine, Xandra, and local openers Will Sass and Flat Stanley.

Kudsza

Sponsored by Don Julio Tequila, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Geojam, Swedish House Mafia made their Hamptons debut with a 90+ minute set that seamlessly blended fresh music with their all-time hits. Kygo performed songs from his brand new album, featuring live appearances by Hayla and Emmit Fenn. SOFI TUKKER captivated the audience with incredible live dancers while playing tracks from their upcoming album, “Bread.” Xandra returned to the festival for the second time, making a bigger splash in Year 2 by announcing and performing her first-ever single.

Other VIPs in attendance included: Myles Shear (Palm Tree Crew Cofounder), Chris Appleton, Batsheva Haart, Summer House’s Jesse Solomon and Danielle Oliveria, RHONY’s Erin Lichy, Mike Majlak, Will Makris, Cuba Gooding Jr. and more.

Palm Tree Music Festival went bigger than ever in its fourth year, partnering with Wynn Nightlife to bring their top-tier hospitality service to the Palm Club, along with bottle presentations powered by Tequila Don Julio that included spontaneous drops of the new Tequila Don Julio 1942 minis at each table, surprise Pop Up Bagel deliveries and so much more.

“When we hosted our first Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons four years ago, we had no idea what an epic annual event it would become,” said Palm Tree Crew cofounder Myles Shear. “This festival holds such a special place in our hearts, and the crowd always brings unparalleled energy and excitement. Year Four was our best yet, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Palm Tree Crew secured an impressive 16 festival brand sponsors, with each bringing their own unique flair to the festival. Festivalgoers explored Sponsor Village, which featured custom activations, giveaways, photo ops and more.