Whether you’re passing through or looking for a staycation spot, the Park Lane Hotel in New York City is a must see.

Located at 36 Central Park South, the polished 46-story hotel offers unobstructed, panoramic views of Central Park and the New York City skyline. The divine guest rooms, which include Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, pillow-top mattresses and more, were designed by Yabu Pushelberg featuring hand painted murals by En Viu.

In addition to 24-hour in-room dining, Park Lane offers two distinct dining experiences: Harry’s New York Bar and Rose Lane. A third eatery, Darling, is coming soon!

Looking to explore New York City? Outside of Park Lane, you’ll find a mecca of culture, art and fashion including the Museum of Modern Art, Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim, Lincoln Center and 5th Avenue shopping.