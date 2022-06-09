So What? Pink Is Never Afraid to Go Braless On the Red Carpet! See Photos of Her With No Bra

Singer and pop icon Pink (real name: Alicia Beth Moore) is known for her bold music style and her powerhouse voice. From hits like “Try,” “So What” and “What About Us?” the superstar is never afraid to push the boundaries — including with fashion! Whether it be a colorful braless gown or a toned-down suit, Pink can rock anything of her choice.

The Pennsylvania native has gotten candid about her perception on body image, noting that she’s proud of how she has physically transformed over the years.

In a November 2019 interview with Women’s Health, Pink recalled feeling “fat” when she went for a fitting for her 2013 “Just Give Me a Reason” music video. Now, however, she believes she was “so thin.”

“That’s what we do to ourselves, and we should stop it,” she told the outlet. “And now, I’m almost 150 pounds, and I look f—king awesome.”

Two years prior, the “F—kin’ Perfect” artist gave an emotional speech to her daughter while accepting the 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. While on stage, Pink shared a memory of daughter Willow thinking she was the “ugliest girl.” So, the mom of two opened up about how she’s faced criticism for her figure. The singer shares Willow and son Jameson with husband Carey Hart.

“She said, ‘I’m the ugliest girl I know,’” the “Get the Party Started” singer said. “And I said, ‘Huh?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.’ And my brain went to, ‘Oh my god, you’re 6. Why? Where is this coming from?’ … But I didn’t say anything. Instead, I went home, and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her.”

Pink continued, “But then, I said, ‘You know, I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself.’ And she said, ‘Well I look like a boy,’ and I said, ‘Well, what do you think I look like?’ And she said, ‘Well, you’re beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘Well, thanks. But when people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong.’”

She then asked her daughter whether she saw her mama changing the way she looked, to which the youngster replied “no” to Pink’s several questions.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” the Billboard Icon Award winner concluded in her statement. “We take the gravel and the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.”

Pink continues to encourage body positivity to both her children and her fans.

