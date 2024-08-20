Shannon Beador’s quest for a dream face has left The Real Housewives of Orange County star with a nightmarish mug, plastic surgeons who have not treated the reality star tell Life & Style.

“Shannon looks freakish,” the source says. “Whatever she’s had done, it’s way too much!”

Beador, 60, has gone under the knife multiple times and is now locked in a lawsuit with ex John Janssen, who claims she owes him $75,000 for a 2022 facelift — even though Shannon insists the money was a gift. The reality regular says after the touch-up, her physician marveled, “I’ve never cut more skin out of a neck in my entire career!”

However, New York–based plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar tells Life & Style, “Poor Shannon Beador! Her face looks distorted.”

Celebrity Crossword 19 Crosswords Play now

“She underwent a bad facelift with lumps and bumps that are a result of the skin dissection and separation from the muscles underneath. She had suspension sutures near the corner of the mouth, creating unnatural puckering. She had extensive fillers in the lower cheeks — as if a golf ball was implanted.”

Shahar also suggests Beador’s lower eyelid skin “needed tightening,” while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Renato Calabria agrees Beador has gone too far.

“It looks like she has also used way too many fillers to try to restore the volume in the face,” he says.

Shahar ominously adds, “Most but not all the deformities can be corrected by a professional plastic surgeon!”