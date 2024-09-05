New season, new look! Prince William kicked off his first royal engagement since his summer break by sporting the beard he grew out over his vacation.

The Prince of Wales, 42, rocked a closely trimmed beard that bordered on stubble while visiting the exhibition “Homelessness: Reframed,” at London’s Saatchi Gallery on Thursday, September 5. The presentation was part of William’s Homewards campaign to help end homelessness in Great Britain.

William debuted a longer beard in an August 11 Instagram video alongside his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, as they congratulated athletes from the U.K on their Olympic success. Fans went wild over his slightly scruffier look while he was on his summer break, but now he’s taking the beard out on royal appearances.