Lines were drawn in the sand during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, some of which still haven’t been erased. Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were both frustrated with Ariana Madix for refusing to film with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. “Me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it,” Ariana, 38, fired back. “Was that not a better ending to your season? To give you another season for another paycheck?” Lala, 33, got into it with Katie Maloney, too, repeatedly hinting that Ariana’s BFF didn’t think she and Tom, 41, had been open about the problems in their relationship before news of his affair broke. “You want to do some gotcha f–king s–t?” Katie, 37, sniped. “Enough!” So, where do the women stand today? Scheana, 39, insists that she and Ariana are all good, but James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, noticed “some tension” between them at Coachella. Lala unfollowed Ariana and Katie on Instagram after insisting that she was “OK” with their friendships ending. And in an ironic twist, Ariana might not end up filming with anyone at this point. “No one would be surprised if she quit the show,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She hated every minute of that reunion.”