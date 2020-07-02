This OG is rolling in it! Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has accumulated quite the fortune throughout her time as an original cast member on the beloved Bravo TV series. The Connecticut native is worth a whopping $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the reality queen build her bank account? Between businesses and on-air appearances, here’s a breakdown of all her most profitable projects.

Ramona Is a Reality TV Legend

The Bravolebrity came into prominence as part of the initial cast of the Real Housewives franchise’s New York import in 2008. It is the second location in the franchise, with Real Housewives of Orange County being the first — and Ramona is the only cast member of the NYC series to have appeared on all 12 seasons so far.

She reportedly makes $500,000 a season on the show that made her a household name, so it seems the majority of her insane net worth came from her reality TV endeavors.

Ramona Is an Entrepreneur

The designer is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC — and she put her degree to good use. She worked as a buyer for Macy’s and wholesale for Calvin Klein and The French Connection before her own businesses took off. From there, she founded her company, RMS Fashions.

During her time on RHONY, she developed skincare brand Tru Renewal, as well as True Faith Jewelry. She subsequently designed a line called Ramona Singer Jewelry for the Home Shopping Network and the Ramona Singer Collection for Amazon.

Plus, if you’re a Ramona fan, you know how much the fashion guru loves Pinot Grigio. She adores the wine so much, she created her own brand, Ramona Pinot Grigio. The grapes are from Italy, too, because she would expect nothing less.

Sophy Holland/Bravo

Ramona Has a Large Social Media Following

With nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram and another 495,000 on Twitter, Ramona undoubtedly gets paid advertisement opportunities with brands, much like the other Housewives.

Between her time on reality television and her many thriving businesses, it’s clear the mom of one has made bank in more ways than one over the course of her career.