Salmon is delicious, versatile and full of omega-3 fatty acids — nutrients that the body needs to run more efficiently. Most dieticians recommend eating at least two servings of fatty fish per week — and the great thing about salmon is that it can be quite easy to add to your weekly meal plan.

What you need:

• 4 sheets of foil (9″x 9”)

• 4 four-ounce salmon fillets

• 4 tbsp lemon-pepper butter

• Salt

• 8 slices of lemon

• 8 grape tomatoes, halved

• 4 sprigs of thyme

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the sheets of foil on a baking sheet. Place the salmon fillets on top of the foil sheets, one fillet per sheet. Spread a tbsp of butter on top of each of the fillets and season with salt to taste. Add 2 lemon slices to the top of the fillets, followed by 4 tomato halves. Top with a sprig of thyme. Repeat this for all 4 fillets. Fold the foil around the fish so that it is completely covered. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. Served with rice or vegetables.

Make Sure You Get Your Omega-3s

