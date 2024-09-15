Ryan Reynolds will do anything — and spend any amount — to ensure It Ends With Us does not end without wife Blake Lively!

“Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake’s director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise so Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“This is the biggest film Blake has ever made. Ryan wants to make sure she isn’t replaced in the sequel!”