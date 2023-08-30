Did Meg Ryan Get Plastic Surgery? Photos of Her Dramatic Transformation Over the Years

Has Meg Ryan undergone plastic surgery? The actress has puzzled fans with her changing appearance over the years. Meg has never confirmed rumors that she’s gone under the knife but has spoken out about the aging process for Hollywood actresses.

“There are more important conversations than how women look and how they are aging,” she told Net-a-Porter’s PORTER magazine in 2015, adding, “I love my age. I love my life right now. I love the person I’ve become, the one I’ve evolved into.”

As far as cosmetic surgery buzz, the Sleepless in Seattle star brushed it off, saying, “I don’t pay a lot of attention, frankly. There’s a lot of hatred in the world today. It’s so easy to judge.”

