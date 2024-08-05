Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
shacarri-richardson-tattoos-

Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

She Loves Body Art! Olympic Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson’s Numerous Tattoos and Their Meanings

News
Aug 5, 2024 4:26 pm·
By
Picture

Team USA Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson is a big fan of tattoos. She has them all over her body, as fans noticed when she took home the silver medal in the women’s 100-meter final at the Paris Games.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

The sprinter had advice for young fans thinking about getting ink in a March 2024 Instagram Story. Next to a question that read, “Y’all ever look at any of y’all tattoos and be like damn I got some bulls–t?” she wrote, “Tattoo removal is real, so think long term before getting them to my young people.”

Picture