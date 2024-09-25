Fall is officially here, which means many tween girls and their moms are looking for the perfect outfits for the first weeks back to school, picture days, and upcoming holidays.

Ami Hong, founder and COO of Shop the Mint Girls, a boutique destination for stylish girls’ clothing, says this season’s fashion is sure to be a hit for both moms and tweens.

“This generation knows what’s trending and what they want to wear to feel confident and stylish,” Hong said. “For example, short-sleeve sweaters and bow embellishments are really in this fall, especially for tweens! Sweaters also easily mix and match with skorts, which we all know is a must-have for girls this age, or with jeans as the days get cooler.”

While girls are most interested in trending looks, moms are searching for high-quality clothing that can withstand wear by active kids during a busy school year, and Shop the Mint Girls offers durability without compromising on style.

“Comfort and durability are key for us,” Hong said. “Our focus on fabric choices reflects our commitment to what truly matters to our customers. It’s been gratifying to hear from moms about how important comfort is and at what stages it becomes essential.”

The brand also offers matching outfits for mother and daughter, crafted from luxurious fabrics ideal for the fall season. Shop the Mint Girls is part of the larger Shop the Mint brand, a boutique for women’s fashion, allowing moms and daughters to shop for coordinated looks in one place.

“We want to create an experience for both mom and daughter,” Hong said. “The goal is to make shopping enjoyable, allowing daughters to explore their personal styles while moms feel confident in their choices and the values they’re promoting.”

The team at Shop the Mint Girls understands the importance of self-confidence during youth, and supports fostering a positive self-image through style. The brand caters to a variety of personalities, from budding athletes to bookworms to fashionistas, offering styles to fit every girl’s unique vibe.

“Fashion is a wonderful way to bond between mom and daughter,” Hong said. “Our line offers not just relief for moms but also a meaningful connection with their daughters. Plus, what girl doesn’t love a bit of shopping excitement?”

