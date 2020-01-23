In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

The late Dr. Linus Pauling, a Nobel Peace prize winner and an American chemist, once said: “You can trace almost every sickness, every disease, and every ailment back to a mineral deficiency.”

We have found an all-new product that would make Dr. Pauling proud. Neurovana, a formula for focus, mental performance, immune health and muscle recovery.

Remarkably, over 90% of the population is mineral deficient. With five key minerals packed into one supplement (Selenium, Zinc, Magnesium, Molybdenum, Boron), Neurovana offers you an express way of getting the necessary nutrients for immune health, energy levels, muscle recovery, cognitive performance and more.

Get Multi Minerals Supplement with Neurovana for thyroid support, immune and bone health, muscle recovery and endurance for men and women in one tablet from $20 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Take one tablet a day and reach your peak performance — all with minerals from the land and sea, including:

• Selenium is a trace element that is found in seafood and Brazilian nuts. and plays critical roles in reproduction, thyroid hormone metabolism, DNA synthesis and protection from oxidative damage and infection. It is an antioxidant that helps repairs cells, protects DNA synthesis, reduce free radicals, promote thyroid function, helps fight infection, and prevents cognitive decline.

• Zinc promotes muscle growth recovery, cellular growth, skeletal and muscular systems, testosterone and High release, protects your liver and lowers levels of liver damage. This also increases nutrient absorption, digestion and protein synthesis.

• Magnesium is as important to our body as oil is to a car. It creates the electrical gradient of cells. Over 80% of population is deficient in magnesium. With recommended levels it promotes high energy, high performance and mental function, improves sleep and immune system, reduces muscle tensions, strengthens bones and joints, reduces anxiety and relieves headaches.

• Molybdenum is the catalyst for enzymes, breaking down digestion, repairing and building muscles. If you don’t eat a lot of beans or leafy greens, you are most likely missing out on the benefits of molybdenum.

• Boron is found in broccoli and avocados, and is extremely important for hormonal health in men and women. Men with low Boron levels have a sharp decline in free-testosterone levels. Boron can aid in keeping your bones strong while improving brain function.

It’s time you opt for a natural solution.

The medicines your doctors have been recommending you for giving your body the needed dose of the nutrient may be full of harmful chemicals. These medicines do fulfill the needs of your body but potentially at the cost of your health. You can even suffer from side-effects that are not apparent until it’s too late to even treat them. Moreover, they can be highly addictive so your brain only maintains the state of stability until you are having those medicines. It is time that you start asking yourself, “Is it worth it?”

If it is not, then you must start replacing the chemical solutions with natural ones, like Neurovana!

Get Multi Minerals Supplement with Neurovana for thyroid support, immune and bone health, muscle recovery and endurance for men and women in one tablet from $20 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2020, but are subject to change.