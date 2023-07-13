Oliver Niño, also known as “The Spiritual Activator,” is a #1 International Best-Selling Author, New Thought Leader to Millions Online, and Spiritual Advisor to stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Gerard Butler, Nina Dobrev, and Tony Robbins. As founder of the Geo Love Healing Methodology, Oliver has almost two million students from over 60+ countries, and has over 600,000 people on his 7-year waiting list for his 1-on-1 healing sessions. Oliver spends most of his time speaking to large audiences, recently he spoke to an audience of 80,000, and is on a mission to teach others how to clear, protect, and unblock their energy so they can attract more abundance, love, and purpose in their lives.

If you walk into a room and instantly feel a shift in your mood…

If you need to spend weeks alone in order to recharge after a social gathering, …

If certain people in your life literally “suck” the energy from you…

Then you may be an empath.

In this article, you’ll discover what “level” of Empath you are and most importantly – a simple ritual to protect your energy so you can experience more peace, love, joy, and abundance in your life.

The term “empath” has become somewhat of a buzzword over the last several years. And while it’s mostly been positioned as a positive quality that everyone wants to possess, the reality for most empaths is that it can also be an extremely exhausting condition – mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Oliver Nino, the Spiritual Activator, explains why this happens…

“Your environment impacts you more than you know. The thoughts, feelings, and emotions of the people you surround yourself with carry a certain energy – a vibration. When you’re an empath, you’re tuned in and more sensitive to the energy other people are putting out there – and your own energy is profoundly impacted by it.”

Oliver explains that there are three different levels of Empaths…

Level 1: You’re a Knower — you always know exactly how everyone feels. At this level, you may not necessarily absorb the emotions of others, but you can be easily overwhelmed when in large groups gatherings. This level of Empath is mentally depleting.

Level 2: You’re a Feeler — you tune into the energies that other people are carrying and you actually manifest their emotions as your own emotion. At this level, you can experience what feels like an “emotional rollercoaster” as you move through your day and interact with different people. This level of Empath is emotionally depleting.

Level 3: You’re an Embodier — you can actually feel the physical pain of others. At this level, you might be around someone with a hip injury, and suddenly your own hip begins to ache and throb. This level of Empath is physically depleting.

You may be just one level of Empath, you may be a combination of two, or you may be all three.

Because of how sensitive and flux-like their energetic state is, Empaths are especially vulnerable to experiencing energetic blocks that prevent them from showing up in the world as the best version of themselves.

These energetic blocks can manifest themselves as mental illness, physical ailments, financial difficulty, relationship issues, feeling “stuck,” a lack of purpose, a lack of confidence, anxiety, depression, or a just general feeling of unhappiness.

That’s why, Oliver explains, it’s crucial for Empaths to learn how to protect and clear their energy.

And there is a simple 3-step energy protection process that Oliver recommends every Empath begin to implement on a daily basis…

Step 1: Set Intention and Prayer for Protection

The first thing you need to do is set an intention that you will be protected. This simple, but powerful, step allows you to establish a positive and protective energy around you.

Do this however it will resonate the most with you. Some people choose to pray to God, Goddess, Higher Power, etc. other people prefer to speak words of declaration into the Universe – there is no right or wrong way to do this step.

You might choose to say something like: “God, please protect yourself from absorbing any negative energy throughout the day.”

Step 2 – Visualize Yourself in a Protective Shield

Close your eyes and imagine your physical and energetic being enveloped in a protective shield.

Visualize this shield as a powerful barrier that filters out negative energies while allowing positive energies to flow through. Experiment with different shapes and see which one resonates with you the most, whether it’s a bubble, pyramid, a spiral, sphere, etc.

Step 3 – Infuse Your Shield with Protective Colors

As you visualize your shield, imagine a bright white light, specific color, or a collection of colors descending from the sky and filling the shape you’ve chosen.

Explore different protective colors (such as purple or gold) that resonate with you and then visualize that color cleansing and shielding your energy. Allow the color to saturate your shield, creating a vibrant and impenetrable barrier.

In his new book, Spiritual Activator: 5 Steps to Clearing, Unblocking, and Protecting Your Energy to Attract More Love, Joy, and Purpose, Oliver shares over 20 years of experience, research, techniques, and in-depth practices to help in protecting and clearing negative energy – so that nothing and no one can phase you.

