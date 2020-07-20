Shutterstock; Courtesy of Sonja Morgan/Instagram

Looking good! Sonja Morgan isn’t afraid to publicly discuss plastic surgery. “There’s been speculation about my fresh new look,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, began a tweet on Monday, July 20, along with before and after photos of herself.

“I got a lower facelift and neck lift by [Dr. Andrew Jacono] after wrapping season 12,” Sonja continued. “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!”

The longtime Bravo personality went on to explain that Dr. Jacono used a method called “deep plane,” which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached.

While followers of the RHONY fan-favorite praised Sonja’s honesty, this is hardly the first time she’s been open about going under the knife — including her vaginal rejuvenation in season 8.

“Well, I went in to have my legs lasered and I ended up with a vaginal rejuvenation. It was on the show! I trust my doctor, he’s been lasering my legs forever … I didn’t go back [afterward],” Sonja previously told Life & Style. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the trick with having a little work done. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I mean, you don’t want to go overboard, right? Just a little tweak.”

Sonja’s transformation over the years goes far beyond her appearance. The Albany native has grown so much as a person since getting her start on season 3 of RHONY in 2010.

“I knew these women before the show so then it gave me the independence I needed to be myself again. Not Mrs. Morgan, but Sonja — and to take care of my daughter, and to show my daughter what it meant to be a woman who could take care of herself and her daughter,” Sonja told Life & Style in June 2019, referring to her 2006 divorce from ex-husband John Adams Morgan and their daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan.

“And then she met my world, the people who supported us, in a city that I’m proud to live in, which means, we’re all about tolerance. So she really was brought up as my daughter in my home, and I love that about New York,” Sonja continued. “So that’s what the show did for me, and I really did evolve that way, and it gave me so many avenues to give back to my charities even more, to highlight them.”

Since 2010, Sonja has appeared on nine seasons of Real Housewives of New York City. New episodes air every Thursday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

