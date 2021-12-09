Content sponsored by Huggies®

Huggies® is here to help you navigate the unknowns of babyhood, including your music. If your music streaming platform has been taken over by your child, you could win big this December! Share a screenshot of your “hacked” 2021 top playlists, artists, or songs on Instagram with #HuggiesPlaylistHack and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s worth of Huggies’® most premium diapers — Huggies® Special Delivery™.

Check out huggies.withspotify.com to create a playlist and learn more about the benefits of music for baby! No purchase necessary. Ends 11:59 PM 12/10/21. Open to 21+. See bitly.com/huggiesplaylisthack for official rules.