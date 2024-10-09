Stars Romanced by Regular Guys: Reese Witherspoon, More (Exclu)

Reese Witherspoon, Lana Del Rey, Sofia Vergara and More Who Were Romanced by Regular Guys

Hollywood’s most beautiful A-listers are over dating celebrities! While the sparks fly in the spotlight between entertainers, these stars found true love with regular people.

After dabbling in the entertainment pool of exes, Reese Witherspoon started dating a German private equity financier. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey shocked fans when she tied the knot with husband Jeremy Dufrene, who works as a swamp boat guide.

Life & Style takes a look at some of the biggest celebrities who found love outside of Hollywood and in the real world, from Sofía Vergara to Lindsay Lohan and Miranda Lambert.