Matthew and Camila McConaughey

The 54-year-old was immediately struck by the Brazilian beauty. “I remember what came out of my mouth,” recalled the Oscar winner. “I didn’t say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’” As he tried to get her attention from across the room, Matthew realized he had to make more of an effort to woo the woman who would become his wife in 2012 and ultimately mom to his three kids. “I went in my head, ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her!’”