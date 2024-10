Stephen and Evelyn Colbert

He decided to shoot his shot! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert star knew he had to act when he saw Evelyn in a theater lobby. “Her,” the 60-year-old said he thought upon seeing her. “That’s your wife. You’re going to marry her.” Later, at the show’s afterparty, he made his move, telling himself, “You will kick yourself for the rest of your life if you do not turn around and say hello to her.” The pair have been wed since 1993 and have three kids!