“It was absolutely love at first sight,” Kaley, 38, has said of meeting the Ozark star. “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical.” After the birth of their daughter, Matilda, in 2023, she and Tom announced their engagement in August 2024.
2 of 6
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn
“When I met Rebecca — I know you hear ‘love at first sight’ — I just enjoyed her energy so much, immediately,” Jerry, 50, said of his wife, 51. She returned the sentiment, saying, “We both decided we wanted to be with each other more than anybody else in the whole world. It was pretty cut and dried.” After nearly two decades of marriage and two kids, turns out their instincts were right!
3 of 6
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
The actor was twice-divorced and marriage-shy when he ran into his future wife at a party. “True story,” the Marvel star said of attending the get-together on his only day off. “I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.” The 52-year-old revealed that what changed his mind about marriage was Sabrina’s personality, saying she “makes me laugh, and we share common goals. She makes me happy.”
4 of 6
Stephen and Evelyn Colbert
He decided to shoot his shot! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert star knew he had to act when he saw Evelyn in a theater lobby. “Her,” the 60-year-old said he thought upon seeing her. “That’s your wife. You’re going to marry her.” Later, at the show’s afterparty, he made his move, telling himself, “You will kick yourself for the rest of your life if you do not turn around and say hello to her.” The pair have been wed since 1993 and have three kids!
5 of 6
Justin Theroux and Nicole Bloom
Stopping by The Drew Barrymore Show recently, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star couldn’t stop gushing about his fiancée, who he met at a friend’s gathering at a bar. “The first impression was wow,” said the 53-year-old. “And then a friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote, [they] said, ‘That’s the one.’ Like, we hadn’t even met yet. And I was like, ‘She’s so stunning.’ So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed.”
6 of 6
Matthew and Camila McConaughey
The 54-year-old was immediately struck by the Brazilian beauty. “I remember what came out of my mouth,” recalled the Oscar winner. “I didn’t say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’” As he tried to get her attention from across the room, Matthew realized he had to make more of an effort to woo the woman who would become his wife in 2012 and ultimately mom to his three kids. “I went in my head, ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her!’”
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse
the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place
where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language,
hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is
also prohibited.