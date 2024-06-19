Miley’s Tongue: $1 million

Miley Cyrus’ tongue played a pivotal role in her transition from wholesome Hannah Montana to a more mature star. (That infamous 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke ring a bell?) Therefore, the “Flowers” singer, 31, saw fit to protect it. But her signature stick-out actually came about accidentally. “I was so embarrassed to be on the red carpet … I didn’t know what to do with my face,” she has shared. “So I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing.”