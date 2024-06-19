From Kim Kardashian and NickCannon to MileyCyrus and MariahCarey, these famous celebrities have taken out insurance policies on their legendary body parts, and one is reportedly worth a whopping $1 billion.
She’s known for her epic pipes, and is reported to have taken out a $35 million policy to guard her voice in 2016. However, Mariah Carey supposedly spent even more to insure her gams. The “Obsessed” singer, 55, is believed to have signed up for a billion-dollar pin plan when she was picked for Gillette’s “Legs of a Goddess” campaign!
Miley’s Tongue: $1 million
Miley Cyrus’ tongue played a pivotal role in her transition from wholesome Hannah Montana to a more mature star. (That infamous 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke ring a bell?) Therefore, the “Flowers” singer, 31, saw fit to protect it. But her signature stick-out actually came about accidentally. “I was so embarrassed to be on the red carpet … I didn’t know what to do with my face,” she has shared. “So I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing.”
Madonna’s Chest: $2 million
A cone bra isn’t enough to protect these ta-tas! Madonna reportedly took out a policy to insure her boobs ahead of her 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Three decades later, the Material Girl, 65, still has a penchant for flashing her expensive girls to audiences.
Kim’s Butt: $21 million
No butts about it, Kim Kardashian has long been celebrated for her ample derriere. (Remember 2014, when a nude shot of her backside in Paper magazine broke the internet?) So it’s not all that surprising that the Skims founder, 43, reportedly secured a sizable policy to protect her peach.
Nick’s Family Jewels: $10 million
He’s got to be kidding! In partnership with men’s personal-care brand Dr. Squatch, Nick Cannon — a father of 11 children by six women — recently opted to insure his testicles via a North American brokerage. “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” the Masked Singer host, 43, shared.
Daniel’s Whole Body: $9.5 million
Daring Daniel Craig, 56, performed many of his own stunts as James Bond — knocking out two teeth, dislocating his shoulder, slicing off the tip of his finger, breaking a leg and spraining his knee in the process. Given those givens, it makes sense that the five-time 007 actor allegedly had an insurance policy that covered him from head to toe during filming.
America’s Smile: $10 million
”It’s very flattering to have my smile insured for $10 million, it’s not something that I ever imagined happening,” America Ferrera, 40, has said of her eight-figure policy — from British insurance firm Lloyd’s of London — which was bought by Aquafresh back in 2007 to help promote the charity Smiles for Success. “I’ll try my hardest to take care of it.”