Sponsored content produced with GrapeStars.

You may know world renowned music superstar Sting from his solo career, or from his years fronting iconic music group The Police. While Sting continues to thrill audiences with his musical talent thanks to his new Las Vegas residency, he is making waves beyond the stage as well. The global icon has added a number of business ventures to his portfolio, proving that ‘every little thing (he) does is magic.’

The Wines of Il Palagio

Since the mid-1500s, the Il Palagio estate has harvested, fermented and bottled its own wines. Now owned by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler, they have gone to great lengths to keep the heritage and tradition alive. Using organic farming methods, Sting and Trudie have replanted 11 hectares of vineyards since 2000.

Nestled amongst the vineyards of the Chianti region, Il Palagio providing an ideal location and fertile climate to yield a lineup of Tuscan staples — ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables to olives and of course those iconic grapes known for producing popular Tuscan wines.

This perfect climate has resulted in Il Palagio turning out some amazing wines over the years. In fact, several years ago, Wine Spectator named Il Palagio’s Sister Moon — a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese grapes — as one of the 101 best wines in Italy.

“A wine is like a song – it has to tell a story. This is why I named my wines after my biggest hits,” says Sting, touching the hearts of his music and wine connoisseurs alike.

So it’s no surprise that Sting and Trudie were able to put a bit of their own magic into the estate and as a result have turned out a lineup of beautiful Tuscan reds. Thanks to a partnership with GrapeStars, Sting and Trudie are bringing a little bit of Tuscany directly to you!

Sting was introduced to GrapeStars’ founders, and brothers, Jean-Jean Pelletier and Robert Pelletier, by Tony Sasa, who started Enoteca Pontevecchio back in 2006 to highlight the numerous small boutique wineries in Tuscany. Tony manages and distributes wine from Sting and Trudie’s “Il Palagio” and has partnered with GrapeStars to help connect consumers directly to their favorite celebrity-based wines and spirits, including Sting’s assortment of Tuscan reds.

“Sting has touched millions of people with his music. He is a legend, and one of the most talented singers of our era. GrapeStars is thrilled to bring Stings wines to all his fans homes and honored to start this new promotion with him and his lovely wife Trudie.” Jean-Jean Pelletier, Co founder of GrapeStars

You can buy Sting’s lineup of wines on GrapeStars.com.

Experience Il Palagio For Yourself

If you’re looking to experience a reminder of how wonderful life can be, Sting and Trudie have provided guests an opportunity to stay at this magical estate for themselves. Il Palagio is now available as a luxury events venue and bespoke holiday destination!

“Il Palagio is like stepping into a painting. And one of my favourite places on Earth. I hope you fall in love with it as much as I have.” — Sting

Guests at Il Palagio are invited to enjoy an extraordinary panorama of vineyards, olive groves, cypress and oak forests throughout the lush grounds. Each unique room looks out at a view that is both breathtaking and serene while a tennis court, dining areas, a serene lake and nearby stables provide the activity and nature-lover alike ample opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Olive Oil

The lush Tuscan region produces amazing grapes and world-class olives, so its no surprise that Sting and Trudie decided to produce their own lineup of olive oils which will be available soon to consumers in the United States. Olive trees have graced the landscape of Il Palagio for many hundreds of years, and have been sensitively restored to full productivity. The olives are harvested by hand and then cold pressed with Leccino, Frantoio and Moraiolo olives. The resulting extra virgin first pressed oil is exceptional due to the ideal climate and altitude Il Palagio offers. Creating an olive oil that is both low in acidity, but rich in depth, creating a taste that is pure, delicious, and uniquely Il Palagio.

The Las Vegas Residency

The pandemic may have put the official start of his residency on hold, but Sting is now rocking back in front of live audiences thanks to his new Las Vegas residency. Titled, “My Songs,” Sting takes residence at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing a medley of his iconic hits from over the years.

“I wanted the show to be authentic to me and who I am, but the way the show is presented, it’s a spectacular. The state-of-the-art visuals are something Vegas audiences will love, but it’s also me, and they hear the story of my life through these songs. Having that visual context changes them slightly, it makes them grow a little bit.” – Sting

For information and tickets about “My Songs” visit www.sting.com