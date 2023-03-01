If you’ve ever rocked the French tuck, you can thank Tan France. The breakout star of Netflix’s hit reboot Queer Eye has not only presented viewers with amazing hero transformations but has rocked some incredible fashion forward moments himself. Thanks to his work within the fashion industry and on television, Tan has amassed quite the bank account. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Tan’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Tan France’s Net Worth?

Tan is worth about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is also the owner of two homes in the United States, one located in the Hollywood Hills and the other in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Los Angeles property closed for $2.5 million in March 2020, and the Salt Lake home was worth an estimated $800,000 before it underwent thorough renovations.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

What Shows Does Tan France Star In?

In addition to his work on Queer Eye and a member of the Fab Five, Tan works as a fashion expert, icon and host, lending his skills to multiple television shows. After Queer Eye premiered in 2018, Tan went on to host Netflix’s Next In Fashion seasons 1 and 2 alongside Alexa Chung and Gigi Hadid, respectively. He and Alexa even launched the Tan France x Etsy collection together in 2020. The talented fashion figure has also hosted the web show Dressing Funny, has famously dressed the likes of Pete Davidson and continues to make guest appearances across multiple platforms.

The critical success of Queer Eye also made Tan an award winner. The show and its cast have won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

How Else Does Tan France Make Money?

Outside of his career in television, Tan is a successful designer and author. After starting his career with the likes of Zara and Bershka, Tan became the director of Shade Clothing. From there, he launched his fashion line, Kingdom & State, in 2011 and cofounded Rachel Parcell Inc in 2016. Additionally, he released a memoir entitled Naturally Tan in 2019, which landed him on The New York Times’ bestseller list. And, in a moment of pop culture iconography, Tan starred alongside the Fab Five in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

Did Tan France Want to Be On ‘Queer Eye’?

Though viewers can’t imagine Queer Eye without Tan, he had actually retired from his career in fashion when Netflix initially called him about the opportunity to star alongside Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. Initially shifting gears to start a family with husband Rob France, Tan put those plans on hold and experienced a new level of fame thanks to the show’s success. Revisiting their plans to start a family, however, Tan and Rob welcomed their son via surrogate on July 10, 2021.