Shutterstock (2)

They’re not cocky … they’re confident! Tana Mongeau took to Twitter on Sunday, February 16, to share the cutest anecdote about her BFF Paris Hilton. “One time, Paris and I were passing a mirror and she goes, ‘You know the rule,’ and we both turned and looked in it in unison,” the popular YouTuber, 21, recalled.

Tana’s tweet was in response to a post Paris shared that read: “Never pass a mirror without looking in it.” Obviously, these are important words to live by — and we plan on adopting the mantra ourselves. Unsurprisingly, Tana’s followers felt the same way.

“OMG, yes, we love that,” one user gushed. “Here for this rule,” added another. “Y’all say it’s narcissistic, but it’s literally just learning to love yourself. Some of y’all can’t even look in the mirror,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “That’s hot.” Ahem, that is hot.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Twitter

Of course, this is hardly the first time Tana has praised Paris on the internet. In fact, the MTV reality star considers the Simple Life alum her mentor. In November 2019, Tana shared a screengrab of one of their conversations that showcased just how supportive Paris is.

“Love you. You are so authentic, open and honest. I f–king love it,” the “Stars Are Blind” artist, 39, wrote, to which Tana replied, “Paris, I’m framing this. You have my heart.” As it happens, Tana isn’t the only young starlet Paris has a special connection with. She and Sofia Richie are super close, too!

“I’ve known her since she was born. I love her so much. She is like my little sister!” the heiress exclusively told Life & Style in 2019. “I’m so proud of her. She is brilliant and beautiful. The way she is! I’m so proud of the woman she is and what she has done with her career and building her brand and her empire,” Paris continued. “I just feel like a proud big sister.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!