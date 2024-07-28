Taylor Swift Is Pumped for 2024 Olympics With Ready For It

Taylor Swift is just as pumped for the 2024 Olympics as the rest of the world! The Grammy winner shared her excitement for the international event along with a promo for the Games that included her 2017 hit “…Ready for It?.”

“So ready to scream at my TV cheering for these athletes,” Taylor, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 27.

The “Exile” artist had just finished up night 1 of the two shows she’s set to perform in Munich when she shared the new ad for the event.

The promo shared by the official NBC Olympics social media account features Taylor’s hit tune from her album Reputation and shows different shots of the Olympic rings and the Eiffel Tower.

“Baby Let The Games Begin. #WeAreReadyForIt,” NBC Olympics wrote via X and tagged Taylor in the post. “Primetime in Paris: 8/7c on NBC and Peacock #ParisOlympics.”

Several Olympians were seen in the promo, including NBA Lakers star LeBron James, who is one of the athletes representing Team USA on the basketball court.

Around the halfway point in the ad, Taylor’s voice can be heard singing, “Are you ready for it? / Baby, let the games begin / Let the games begin / Let the games begin.”

Right before the ad ends, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pops up on the screen and asks, “Are you guys ready for it?”

This wasn’t the first time the Miss Americana star’s song was used in connection with the event.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

On June 28, Simone, 27, used “…Ready for It?” in her floor routine at the gymnastic Olympic trials. Simone’s routine that day awarded her highest score of the day, which included a “triple double, hardest tumbling pass in the entire world.”

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer commented on the use of her music in the routine on social media.

“Watched this so many times and still unready,” Taylor wrote in response to a video of the routine on June 29 via X. “She’s ready for it tho.”

Along with the kind words, the pop star included several clapping hands emojis, an American flag emoji, a gold medal emoji and a red heart emoji.

Simone’s comeback has been highly anticipated after she withdrew from the 2020 Olympic Games (which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The gymnast was suffering from a mental block at the time and her withdrawal drew both criticism and praise. However, Simone was happy with her decision.

“Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself,” Simone said during an Ask Me Anything via her Instagram Story on October 16, 2021. “I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win. I had to put myself into consideration for one of the first times throughout my career. Most of the time, I’ve always put myself on the back burner, because I’ve always cared and thought about everybody else before myself.”