The girlfriend of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, 44, is having conniptions over his upcoming collaboration with 55-year-old Jennifer Lopez — especially with Brett’s history of drooling over the suddenly-single-again J. Lo!

“Beth Rylance is on high alert about J. Lo’s famously flirtatious past, especially following her split from Ben Affleck,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Even though she’s been with Brett since 2021, she’s worried about the potential chemistry — given J. Lo’s history of turning co-stars into lovers!”

It doesn’t help that Brett exclaimed: “F–king hell, she’s 50! I love her!” about the “Let’s Get Loud” singer after he saw her movie Hustlers.