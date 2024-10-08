‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein’s Wife ‘Worried’ About His Upcoming Collab With Jennifer Lopez
The girlfriend of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, 44, is having conniptions over his upcoming collaboration with 55-year-old Jennifer Lopez — especially with Brett’s history of drooling over the suddenly-single-again J. Lo!
“Beth Rylance is on high alert about J. Lo’s famously flirtatious past, especially following her split from Ben Affleck,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.
“Even though she’s been with Brett since 2021, she’s worried about the potential chemistry — given J. Lo’s history of turning co-stars into lovers!”
It doesn’t help that Brett exclaimed: “F–king hell, she’s 50! I love her!” about the “Let’s Get Loud” singer after he saw her movie Hustlers.
