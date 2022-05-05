Back to Beacon Hills! Filming on Teen Wolf: The Movie is underway and Tyler Posey is giving fans a first look at the aged version of his character, Scott McCall.

“When there’s something strange. In Beacon Hills. Who you gonna call. Scott McCall,” the actor, 30, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 4. In the snap, his character’s werewolf form looks a bit older than the teen version of Scott that fans are used to in the MTV show.

Courtesy of Tyler Posey/Instagram

Teen Wolf aired via MTV from 2011 to 2017, and fans have been hoping for a comeback ever since. The show’s creator, Jeff Davis, announced in September 2021 that some of the original stars would be returning for Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie. Filming is officially underway and some cast members have shared scenes from Beacon Hills on social media. However, details about the film are still under wraps.

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night,” the movie’s official logline reads, according to a press release. “But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), among others, are all set to reprise their roles. Unfortunately, Tyler’s onscreen sidekick Dylan O’Brien — who played fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski — will not be making his return to Beacon Hills for the film.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” he explained, announcing the news to Variety in March. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

Although Stiles won’t be coming back, Dylan, 30, will be cheering on his former costars from the sidelines. “I love all those guys and I always will, and I hope it f–king rocks,” he told GQ in a separate March interview.