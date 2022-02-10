Looking for something sexy and fun for Valentine’s Day? The Crown in New York City’s lower Manhattan offers incredible views, food and drink specials to ensure an unforgettable night.

The upscale eatery is located atop Hotel 50 Bowery and boasts a jaw-dropping 360-degree view of downtown Manhattan, guaranteeing a gorgeous dining experience from beginning to end. There is also multiple lounge seating and VIP bottle service available to help create the perfect night for any diner.

To celebrate the love in your life, The Crown is offering a special food menu and champagne menu during Valentine’s Day weekend from February 11 through the 14. Enjoy a Moët and Chandon Rose and dessert charcuterie for $175. There’s no better excuse to make a whole weekend out of the holiday because the special is $125 for guests staying in the hotel. For reservations, visit thecrownnyc.com.

Another special is a $65 bao bun board for two, which includes BBQ pork belly, unlimited steamed bao buns, assorted yummy sauces, fresh condiments and spring rolls. End the night on sweet note with The Crown’s $13 matcha cheesecake with chocolate ganache.

In addition to Valentine’s Day festivities, The Crown is celebrating Chinese New Year until February 15 with more unique specials. Come enjoy lychee martinis, $1 dumplings shaped like ingots, which represent wealth and good fortune, longevity noodles, the symbol of long life and prosperity, and spring rolls, representing gold bars and symbolizing wealth.

In addition to delicious sips and bites, any order of the above comes with a “lucky red envelope”, which includes gold chocolate coins and a drink ticket to Daphne, Gerber Group’s new club within Hotel 50 Bowery opening soon.

