The Sagamore Resort Is a Gorgeous Weekend Getaway on Lake George

Gorgeous views, delicious food and stunning accommodations: All of the makings of a relaxing and wonderful weekend getaway. The Sagamore Resort on Lake George in Bolton Landing, New York, offers all of the above and more — making it a dream destination for travelers all over the East Coast.

Voted one of the top 25 resorts in the northeast according to Condè Nast traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, the property is almost too beautiful to believe: The pool decks and outdoor dining spaces offer incredible panoramic waterfront views, the grounds are adorned with colorful mums and lush greenery, and the fire pits and patio sets create inviting spaces for friends and family to gather.

Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

Guests can choose to stay in the Historic Main Hotel, which features 137 guest rooms and 54 suites, that are located right next to several of The Sagamore’s restaurants and facilities. The beautiful, Victorian-styled rooms include an array of amenities and decor inspired by the Adirondacks. Just a short walk or shuttle ride away from the Historic Hotel are other accommodations including lodges and larger spaces like The Wapanak Castle, which is perfect for large groups celebrating special occasions.

When it comes to dining, there is an assortment of wonderful restaurants and bars to enjoy a drink or meal. La Bella Vita provides guests with authentic Italian cuisine for breakfast or dinner, Caldwell’s is the go-to pub for specialty cocktails and dessert, while The LakeHouse gives attendees the chance to bite on light lunches overlooking the lake.

Of course, breakfast in bed is an option as well, as The Sagamore offers an extensive menu for in-room dining.

Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

The Sagamore Resort is also home to a luxurious Lake George Spa, with packages from rejuvenating massage services to skin care and body treatments. It also has an 18-hole golf course with breathtaking views of Lake George — but it truly doesn’t stop there.

Courtesy of The Sagamore Resort

