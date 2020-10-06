Shutterstock (2)

A concert for a cause. Kroger, Jewel and Inclusion Companies have partnered to create physical, emotional and mental wellness events since 2018 — and this year is no exception. The Wellness Experience by Kroger and Jewel will launch with a World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert on October 10 with an all-star lineup of celebrities. And the best part? It’s absolutely free!

This live-streamed event will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, business leaders and mental health experts who will all shine a light on mental wellness and share practices to combat depression and anxiety through personal stories, songs and expert interviews.

Cohosting the event with multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jewel, 46, is actor, influencer and philanthropist Frankie Grande. Over the past two years, the Rock of Ages performer has openly spoken about his struggles with sobriety and addiction and will provide a unique perspective on mental health as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Performers for The Wellness Experience include Jewel, Willie Jones, Grace VanderWaal, Brynn Elliott, X Ambassadors, Judah & the Lion and Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon.

Kroger Wellness

America’s Got Talent season 11 winner VanderWaal, 16, will perform and bring awareness to mental health, anxiety and depression to a young demographic. Singer-songwriter Elliott writes about her personal story and struggles, and her music focuses on working to embrace who you are unapologetically. Rock trio X Ambassadors also have a passion for mental wellness and accessibility to mental health services in the US. Alt-rock trio Judah & the Lion write music and speak openly about mental health, and Petricca of the Cincinnati-based band Walk the Moon is an open advocate for mental health, vulnerability and self-acceptance. Country and hip-hop artist and host of Apple Music’s Crossroads Radio, Jones is a friend of The Wellness Experience and will open for Jewel on October 10.

Other celebrities that attendees of The Wellness Experience can expect to see include Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank, 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs and TLC’s Big & Little star Allison Warrell.

The event will also include impactful interviews with sister trio HAIM, bestselling author Molly Bloom, cofounder of Twitch Justin Kan, addiction psychiatrist Dr. Judson Brewer, expert in child and adolescent psychiatry Dr. Blaise Aguirre and CEO of Kroger Rodney McMullen.

The Grammy-nominated HAIM sisters have opened up on their last studio album about depression, living with diabetes and grief over losing a close friend and will be doing an insightful interview with Jewel during The Wellness Experience event.

Bloom, entrepreneur, author and subject of the Academy Award-nominated film Molly’s Game, speaks openly about running the largest and most notorious private poker game in the world, and will discuss her struggles with addiction, depression and anxiety.

Kickstarting this jam-packed day of all-star celebs and speakers is a fitness for all session with personal trainer, author and entrepreneur Kayla Itsines and a mindful yoga session with Yoga With Adriene founder Adriene Mishler.

This free all-star packed live-stream event kicks off Saturday, October 10, at 9a.m. ET through The Wellness Experience website and Facebook.