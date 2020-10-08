Courtesy Jewel/Instagram

Offering wellness for all. In celebration of World Mental Health Day, Kroger, Jewel and Inclusion Companies have partnered to create the first-ever virtual summit and concert with The Wellness Experience. On Saturday, October 10, artists, business leaders and mental health advocates will perform, give expert interviews and tell personal stories about mindfulness, depression, anxiety and mental wellness. Viewers of the World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert will be given actionable steps to improve their daily mental wellness. And the best part? It’s absolutely free!

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel, 46, will host The Wellness Experience and the livestream concert event will raise funds to support her foundation, Inspiring Children Foundation, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

“We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID-19 — anxiety, depression, and isolation – in addition to their physical health,” said Jewel. “We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I’m thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times.”

Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation has been empowering children struggling with financial hardship, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation for 18 years. Inspiring Children helps to give these children an environment to survive and thrive at their highest levels by arming them with everything they need to be physically, emotionally and mentally healthy.

Kroger Wellness

The children who are part of the Inspiring Children Foundation are taught about emotional intelligence, mindfulness, leadership development and entrepreneur skills. They are aided in academics, are given group counseling and learn about nutrition and sleep science. They also learn yoga and play tennis.

Additionally, the Inspiring Children Foundation offers its “project driven learning” program, which helps them gain know-how, confidence and an understanding of themselves.

To register for Kroger’s free World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert, visit here.

To donate to Inspiring Children Foundation, visit here.