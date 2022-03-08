Sponsored content with Sweet Earth®

This new recipe elevates a classic watch party appetizer favorite with a meatless twist, featuring the Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Korean BBQ Chik’n, and culinary, flavor-forward ingredients that appeal to meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Chik’n products are ready-to-eat and a good source of protein (13-18 grams), potassium and iron.

Gochujang Chik’n Molasses Egg Rolls

Showcase savory and spicy Sweet Earth® Korean BBQ Chik’n plus fresh carrots, napa cabbage, rice, and diced green onions folded into an egg roll wrapper, fried to perfection. Serve with a spicy and sweet gochujang glaze. Every bite bursts with fresh flavors.

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package Sweet Earth ® Shredded Korean BBQ Chik’n

Shredded Korean BBQ Chik’n ½ cup molasses gochujang glaze (recipe below)

¼ cup cooked white rice

¼ cup thinly shredded Napa cabbage

¼ cup shredded carrots

2 tsp black sesame seeds, toasted

2 finely diced green onions

12 egg roll wrappers

Juice of half a lime

3 cups of canola oil for frying

2 eggs, plus 2 tbsp water for egg wash

Molasses Gochujang Glaze:

¼ cup gochujang

¼ cup molasses

¼ cup lite soy sauce

¼ cup water

1 heaping tbsp light brown sugar

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 tsp finely chopped shallot

1 bunch scallion thin sliced (for garnish)

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of black pepper

Directions:

For the Glaze/Dipping Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Once gochujang and brown sugar have fully dissolved, reduce heat to medium low for 5-8 minutes.*

Reserve half for a light glaze over Sweet Earth ® Korean BBQ Chik’n, rice and veggies to accentuate flavors and set the other half to the side for dipping the finished egg rolls in. *If sauce becomes too thick you can dissolve with a little water at a time until desired consistency is achieved.

Korean BBQ Chik’n, rice and veggies to accentuate flavors and set the other half to the side for dipping the finished egg rolls in.

For the Egg Rolls

Preheat a lightly oiled pan over medium heat. Once hot, add Sweet Earth ® Korean BBQ Chik’n and stir fry for about 5 minutes.

Korean BBQ Chik’n and stir fry for about 5 minutes. Once Chik’n is heated through and slightly browned, transfer to mixing bowl followed by half of the gochujang glaze, rice, cabbage, carrots, green onion, sesame seeds and lime juice. Mix to combine.

In a small bowl, combine eggs with water and whisk together.

On a clean work surface, place square egg roll wrapper on a flat surface in a diamond configuration (so that a corner is facing toward you).

Place the 1-2 tbsp filling on the lower third of the wrapper.

Roll the corner closest to you over the filling once, gently tucking it under filling. Gently press down on each side of the filling to flatten the wrapper. Next, fold over both the left and right sides of the wrapper towards the middle.

Brush the egg wash over the opposite corner of the egg roll wrapper, taking care only to brush it on the wrapper itself.

Now, with your fingers on top of the roll, continue tightly rolling the egg roll into a cigar shape until completely sealed.

Place the finished egg roll sealed side down on a wooden cutting board or a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Repeat until you’ve assembled all the egg rolls.

Prepare oil in a heavy bottomed pan set over medium heat until oil begins to shimmer 5-7 mins.

Fry rolls in batches until complete, rotating every 30-45 seconds until browned on all sides. Be sure to not over crowd pan while frying.

Serve with remaining glaze as a dipping sauce.

To find Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Chik’n recipes and locate the product at a store near you, visit www.sweetearthfoods.com.