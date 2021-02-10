This class is fun for all ages, and you can get the whole family involved! Your family will learn how to make a homemade, pizza dough from scratch and top it with their favorite sauce, cheese, and creative toppings to create their own heart shaped custom pizza. A special treat for creating a Valentine’s Day memory with the family. Join the family fun on hiSawyer.com.

Take a Treasure Trunk Adventure

This magical, love-filled virtual Valentine’s Day adventure will have your child on the hunt for a very special valentine inside our treasure trunk. Your kiddos will join engaging teaching artists on an interactive, imaginative journey in search of a Magical Mailbox, so that they can spread love and kindness to all their friends, near and far! Join the hunt on hisawyer.com.

Sing & Stretch Yoga!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with some fun for the little ones in your life! In this class, created especially for toddlers and preschoolers, you’ll bond over some Valentine’s Day-inspired yoga poses, stretches and sing-a-longs. Register your little yogi on hisawyer.com.

Fall In Love With Arts & Crafts

Have your child create memorable keepsakes with this children only Valentine’s Day crafting class! Perfect for gifting for a the special someone in your child’s life, such as a teacher, sibling, family member or bestie. Learn more on hisawyer.com.