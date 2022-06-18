Speaking out. Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley broke their silence and opened up about how their family is coping after being found guilty of fraud earlier this month.

“We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” Todd, 53, said during the Friday, June 17, episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker, and that’s what we’re holding out for,” he added.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

While noting that they have been instructed not to speak about the results of the trial amid their pending sentencing, the reality star added, “It has been a whirlwind.”

“Lot of moving parts, lot of things going on in our lives and a lot of seeing God’s movements right now,” the father of five confessed.

The Georgia native – who shares sons Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, as well as daughter Savannah, 24, with his wife – opened up about how his children are coping.

“The kids are all doing the best that they can, a lot of tears [and] a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow,” he said. “We’ve got to walk the walk and do whatever we have to do.”

Julie, 49, went on to thank fans for their support through the difficult time, adding that the family is “alive and kicking.”

“It’s a tough time right now, but we are grateful for each and every one of you that has taken the effort,” Todd – who also shares daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, with ex-wife Teresa Terry – said. “We’re grateful and appreciative of it.”

As In Touch previously reported, the Chrisley’s face up to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of fraud. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while Julie was convicted of the same charges plus wire fraud.

The couple were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy, but maintained their innocence in the case, claiming someone else had control over their finances. Todd and Julie’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for October 6, in Atlanta, Georgia.