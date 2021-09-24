There’s no denying actor Tom Felton‘s impact on movies through his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Since securing the role at 12 years old, he has become one of the most celebrated actors from the franchise. In September 2021, the U.K. native was hospitalized after unexpectedly collapsing on a golf course during the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament, so fans are eager to see the actor recover and take on his next role.

After over 20 years in the business, how much is Tom worth? The performer’s estimated net worth is approximately $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How has he collected so much cash over the years? Here’s a breakdown.

Tom’s Work on ‘Harry Potter’ Brought in a Lot of Money

The actor got his big break in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. He went on to star in all eight films: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, parts I and II. The last film was released in 2011.

The role garnered him the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain in 2010 and 2011 for Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows Part I.

Tom Has Had Other Successful Acting Gigs

Before being cast in the Harry Potter franchise, Tom already had a few well-known performances under his belt. He starred in the 1997 children’s film The Borrowers, as well as 1999’s Anna and the King. Following his Harry Potter experience, he went on to appear in many film and TV projects, including The Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Belle, The Flash and Origin.

Currently, he has a whopping four projects in post-production — Some Other Woman, Save the Cinema, Lead Heads and Burial — and is actively shooting another, Canyon Del Muerto.

Tom Has Social Media Influence

Considering the fact that his reputation proceeds him, Tom certainly has a massive social media following. With nearly 11 million Instagram followers and another 3 million supporters on Twitter, the actor has the opportunity to partner with brands on paid advertisement posts due to his influence.

In September 2021, he also launched a merch store due to his wide base of supporters — which will also, undoubtedly, add to his already impressive net worth.