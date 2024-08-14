Too Hot to Handle's Bri on Demari Relationship Post-Filming

Too Hot to Handle season 6 introduced fans to a new cast, including Bri Balram and Demari Davis. Bri and Demari hit it off in the first episode of the season, and while they may have run into some bumps in the road along the way, they ended up being the season’s winners. The New York native exclusively gives Life & Style a hint that she and Demari are still on good terms.

“Well, I don’t want to kiss and tell too much,” Bri, 26, laughs when asked about her and Demari’s relationship. “But I’ll give you a little spoiler. We did fall asleep on FaceTime last night.”

However, on August 2, Bri revealed to People that she and Demari, 27, had decided to take a break.

“At first when we came out the villa, it seemed fairly easy because we were FaceTiming every night, but he is on a different time zone, so it did start to get really difficult,” Bri told the publication. “And then he told me that he was having delayed reactions from the whole experience, and so we just decided to take a break, separate for a little bit and we actually weren’t speaking for a while.”

Demari, who also spoke with the outlet, and Bri did say that neither of them were dating anyone else at the moment, seemingly implying that reuniting was a possibility.

While Bri and Demari walked away as the winners of Too Hot to Handle season 6, she had her work cut out for her from the first night in the villa. The Atlanta-based model set her eyes on Demari soon after he arrived, and she even pulled him aside in the first episode to tell him that he was exactly her type.

To make things even harder for Bri and the rest of the cast, season 6 introduced the addition of Bad Lana, Lana’s devious AI cousin. Bad Lana informed the group that they had a span of a few hours to break whatever rules they wanted and wouldn’t have to suffer the consequences. Bri took full advantage of the moment, and even pulled her costar Chris Alli to the side for a secret smooch. Unfortunately, Bri’s willingness to break the rules resulted her in being banished from the villa alongside her costar Charlie Jeer.

Bri tells Life & Style that she was “completely shocked” by her banishment and had no idea that other people weren’t breaking the rules right along with her.

“I thought everybody was being just as badly behaved as I was,” Bri explains. “I could not believe that Lana chose to send me away!”

However, Bri also says she wasn’t really concerned about regular Lana or Bad Lana’s rules.

“At the time, I definitely didn’t even care,” the reality TV star says. “I was just so interested in what I was interested in, which was obviously getting to know both Chris and Demari. I was just like, ‘I don’t really care about this Bad Lana, regular Lana or whatever.’ It wasn’t even on my mind, but I felt like when we saw Lana come into the party, I was like, ‘I should’ve known this was a setup.’”