Harry Jowsey’s Dating History: Ex-Girlfriends and Relationships

Francesca Farago

Harry and Francesca couldn’t keep themselves away from each other while filming THTH season 1, no matter how toxic their banter got.

Their relationship didn’t last long after returning to the real world and broke up in summer 2019. However, the premiere of the Netflix series re-ignited their spark and they reconciled in February 2020. They may have split again that summer, but they heard the third time is a charm – so they attempted to date again in 2021.

“We were getting back together,” she said on the Domenick Nati Show in June 2021. “We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.”