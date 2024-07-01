Harry Jowsey’s Dating History: Ex-Girlfriends and Relationships

Harry Jowsey’s Dating History: Meet His Ex-Girlfriends and Inside His Relationships
Harry Jowsey’s claim to fame was joining the inaugural cast of Netflix’s 2020 reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. The Australia native continued his relationship with costar Francesca Farago after filming wrapped in April 2019 but the pair ended their on-again, off-again romance for good in 2021.
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
Harry has since starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Match, which led to his following two relationships with fellow stars of the streaming service. Here’s a glimpse inside the flirty reality star’s dating history.
1 of 3
2 of 3
3 of 3