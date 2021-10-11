Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A great makeup vanity — much like the perfect eyebrow pencil — is a must-have for looking stylish. When decorating your home, experts like Lauren Lauyendyk recommend using a mix of comfortable, functional, and glam — we know makeup vanities with drawers selections are an essential tool.

When looking for a makeup vanity, first and foremost find one that fits your style and space! This list includes makeup vanities of all shapes and sizes. Mix and match chairs and lighting to create the ideal setup for your room. Light-up mirrors can be extra glam, while vanities with drawers provide ample storage for cosmetics, jewelry, and even clothes. Browse this list for the best makeup vanity ideas to find the perfect fit for you.

The Best Overall Makeup Vanity: Titoni Vanity Table Set with Lighted Mirror

Price: $172.99

Sweet and simple, this white makeup vanity with lights is a top choice for any space. Its smooth lines make for a modern silhouette. The bright white paint and 12 LED lights are a beautiful combination that helps you create the best makeup look every day. The soft, flattering light makes applying cosmetics easy in the HD mercury mirror.

The Titoni Vanity Table Set with Lighted Mirror has a spacious top to give you plenty of room for displaying perfume, nail polish, and other essentials. Additionally, the drawer has two compartments to store all of your favorite makeup and accessories. The cushioned stool is not only comfortable but also has a flip-up top for more storage. Its legs are made from pine and have feminine curved edges, giving an overall design that looks attractive in any interior.

Price: $412.46

The Vasagle Makeup Vanity has a dark espresso finish and plenty of rich details that make it a classic choice you will enjoy for years to come. Its 3-way mirror design lets you see your profile from every angle to help put on the best makeup look and is easily adjustable. Behind the side mirrors are 8 necklace hooks for extra space-saving. Multiple compartments are ideal for maximum organization — choose from four open compartments, seven drawers, and jewelry organizers. Built-in brush holders keep your favorite products close by and at hand. The cushioned stool is comfortable and has elegant engravings to match the vanity’s intricate design. This vanity is tall enough, though, if you want to switch it out for a different seat style, like a swivel chair. It arrives nearly ready to use: simply add the mirror and legs! Safety features like rubber legs, safety straps, and child-safe table corners are thoughtful additions to this beautiful furniture piece built to last.

Best Vintage Makeup Vanity USIKEY Vintage Vanity Table Set

Price: $216.99

This modern vanity set made from vintage wood will be a statement piece for your home remodel. You can choose from two finishes, rustic or black, and the natural wood grain adds beautiful texture to any space. Its 10 multifunctional LED lightbulbs have 2 different color choices for you to create the best light. Built-in shelves are ideal for displaying jewelry, photographs, books, art, or perfume.

Another great feature of this makeup vanity is the generously sized cabinet for your nail polish, makeup bags, and beauty tools. A convenient drawer also helps you to store all of your favorite cosmetics higher up, with a delicate silver handle. The stool is cushioned for your comfort, and the finish matches the vanity.

Best Budget Makeup Vanity: Tiptiper Vanity Set

Price: $109.99

This affordable corner vanity has the same timeless style as other models but at a more budget-friendly price. Its center tri-fold mirror easily lets you appreciate your profile and check your makeup from multiple angles. There are necklace hooks on the back of the vanity that make it easy to hang all of your essential pieces in one place, while the five drawers give you ample room for more storage. You won’t have to worry about floor scratches thanks to the anti-slip feature on each vanity leg. And as a bonus, it comes with removable mirrors, giving you the ability to quickly transform it from vanity to desk — which is ideal when utilizing small spaces.

Choose from white, dark brown, or black finish with environmentally-friendly paint and let this vanity transform your room!

Best Jewelry Holder Makeup Vanity LYNSLIM White Vanity Table Set

Price: $199.99

This elegant makeup vanity has the added bonus of a removable jewelry box built into one of its shelves. Another key feature is the large, movable HD square mirror that instantly brightens any space — its LED light conveniently plugs right into the wall! Choose from a black or white paint wood finish for the right look for your room.

Shelves also add more room to store accessories, picture frames, or perfume bottles. The two built-in drawers come with a noiseless-close feature, all while keeping your room neat and tidy and giving you maximum organization. The spacious dressing table gives plenty of room and the vanity comes with a matching stool with a comfortable topper, so you’re able to start using it right away.

Best Versatile Makeup Vanity VASAGLE Vanity Table with Upholstered Stool Set

Price: $199.99

This multifunctional makeup vanity set has many thoughtful details that make it a must-have. Stylish cubbies keep the vanity low profile and sturdy. A three-way mirror is adjustable and helps you get a look at your profile from every angle. On the back of the mirror is two rows of sturdy wire to hang necklaces, bracelets, and even purses. An extra-special feature is on the side, with a wire basket to store a hairdryer, lotion, or other beauty essentials.

The combination of rustic wood and finished black metal is modern and chic. This versatile makeup vanity includes three drawers with black handles for storing products as well as a black upholstered stool. It will be your all-in-one beauty station!

Best Vanity for Storage: AODAILIHB Makeup Vanity Table with Flip Top Mirror

Price: $134.99

For the ultimate organization-friendly makeup vanity table, this choice has everything you need. Two drawers and easily accessible countertop storage with dividers keep all of your favorite makeup products neat and organized. If you want your makeup collection to look just as fresh and perfect as your makeup application, this vanity helps you achieve the right look. Fashionistas will love the three aesthetic color choices: white, black, or baby pink.

When you’re not glamming up, you can hit the books or get some work done. The flip mirror converts the vanity into a writing desk for space-saving solutions in dorms or studios and acts as a storage space converter. It also has lights built in so you can catch all the details when applying makeup. The included stool complements the desk well.

Best Mirror Makeup Vanity: Roundhill Furniture Moniya Wood Makeup Vanity Table and Stool Set

Price: $109.99

The soft, elegant oval frame mirror in this vanity set will make anyone feel like a princess. Sweeping curved wood pieces hold up the mirror, so it appears to be floating in the air. It adjusts its angle so you can customize it while applying makeup. There are a total of six super feminine paint choices to select from, so you can have one in your favorite color.

The makeup vanity with drawers has a stool included. It completes the vanity with a soft upholstered and cushioned seat. Hooks on either side of the mirror can hang necklaces or bags. Store all your tools and products in the three storage drawers and display your perfume bottles on the table.

Best Glam Mirror Makeup Vanity: USIKEY Large Vanity Set with 10 Light Bulbs

Price: $206.99

The USIKEY Large Vanity Set with 10 Lightbulbs has movie star lighting to help enhance your natural beauty. Its star feature is in all of the custom lighting options, perfect for snapping a selfie after doing your hair. The light settings and included lightbulbs have 2 different colors and 4 brightness options. They frame the big mirror so you can get a full-frame view. Any makeup enthusiast will appreciate the extra-large storage capacity of this vanity.

In all, it has two extra-large drawers and two big shelves for plenty of possibility in customizing your vanity. As a bonus, the removable top converts the unit into a writing desk. The height appropriate stool is cushioned. Choose from three finishes: white, rustic wood, or black.

Best Modern Makeup Vanity: LUOWAN Vanity Desk Set with 3 Color Lighted Mirror

Price: $269.97

The LUOWAN Vanity Desk Set is a delightful combination of materials and shapes for the ultimate low-key modern vanity. Black wire legs on the vanity and stool, black handles, and black wireframing on the mirror complement the white paint on the wood. The perfectly round mirror is engineered with an LED light. When doing your makeup or hair, you can select from th3 light colors for the most flattering look.

Lights range from warm light to daylight or cold light, with dimming mode as well. Also, the mirror can swivel 360 degrees. It also has four large drawers to accommodate all of the latest and greatest skincare, makeup, and beauty tools. You can also store items or decorate in the shelf space. An included cosmetics tray simplifies organizing. The included stool is built to match the vanity and is cushioned.

Best Compact Brightness Makeup Vanity: ARTETHYS Vanity Table Set with Adjustable Brightness Mirror

Price: $274.99

This vanity set has an Art Deco style and a beautiful mirror everyone will revel over. Its LED framed round-square mirror can vary between three brightness levels for your convenience. The mirror also rotates, so you’ll always catch the perfect angle.

You can conveniently repurpose this vanity as a writing desk for max space utilization — perfect for dorm rooms or studio apartments! It’s built with two storage drawers and six compartments for ultimate storage and organization and comes with a cushioned stool that matches the cool gray and white theme.

Best Dressing Table Makeup Vanity: Boahaus Dressing Table

Price: $278.00

The combination of ‘dresser + small makeup vanity’ is the space-saving solution any stylish woman needs in her life. Six streamline drawers fit flush in the body of the makeup vanity, with space for clothing as well as all of your makeup essentials. The makeup vanity is extra large, with ample space on top as well as legroom. With a large mirror as well, upgrading to this dressing table vanity will make a big impact on your beauty routine.

Solid construction and a sturdy build mean that this furniture piece is a great investment for your glow-up station. Its removable mirror lets you customize it with a different mirror or use it as a dresser, and you can use any chair to complement the large mirror.

Best Metallic Makeup Vanity: Bobkona F4079 St. Croix Collection Vanity

Price: $274.06

The Bobknoa Vanity shines in every room with its classy metallic finish — did you know using metallics as neutrals is a growing theme in interior design? Its fluid design features a fold-out mirror and is a gorgeous balance of form and function. One extra-long drawer is in the middle, with two smaller drawers and two larger drawers to handle every sized accessory.

The silver paint is complemented with antique brass handles and its birchwood design. It also comes with a matching stool upholstered in a luxurious fabric to keep you comfortable during your beauty routine.

Which Makeup Vanity is best for your Life & Style?

Using a makeup vanity will be a game-changer when it comes to your daily makeup routine or getting ready to go out. Finding the right one depends on the space you have available in your room, your storage needs, and your personal style. Whether you want dark wood or light, a mirror that illuminates or not, there is the right vanity mirror for you and your budget!