Tasty? Travis Barker licked his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s face during their wedding weekend in Italy — packing on more PDA in the process too!

In a Saturday, May 21, video shared by Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian via her Instagram Stories, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrapped his arms around the Kardashians star’s waist and licked the top right side of her face. He then leaned in to kiss her on the cheek as Kourtney, 43, held a wine glass while cameras flashed around them.

The couple’s saliva-filled PDA moment came ahead of their upcoming wedding in Portofino, which their families will be attending. Just one day prior, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were spotted arriving in the picturesque coastline village. Kourtney’s children, Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick, were photographed sitting on a small boat with their mama and Travis. Later that evening, the Poosh founder’s sisters Khloé, 37, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were seen dressed to the nines for an upscale dinner. The next day, the family enjoyed a scenic yacht trip together.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On Sunday, May 15, Kourtney and Travis legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They were accompanied by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and the “All the Small Things” rock star’s dad, Randy Barker.

“Till death do us part,” the spouses captioned their black-and-white Instagram carousel posts the following day.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although none of the Kardashian-Jenners were present for the courthouse event, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, May 18, that it was just an “intimate and simple” ceremony.

“It wasn’t a dig at the Kardashians, they just needed a couple of close family members there as witnesses,” the insider said, before confirming that “all of the Kardashians [were] going to attend with their children” to the Italy wedding.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 after being close friends and neighbors for years. Once they made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, the two made it a point to include their respective children in fun blended family excursions. The drummer shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whereas the reality TV star shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

In October 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, which was featured in episode 4 of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Since then, the lovebirds began planning their nuptials, with an insider exclusively telling Life & Style on January 5 that they “loved the idea of a destination wedding.”

On April 4, the duo sent fans into a major uproar when they participated in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony and exchanged vows in front of an Evils Presley impersonator. However, they did not legally get married at the time since they did not obtain a marriage license.

“Once upon a time, in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post on April 6. “Practice makes perfect.”