Third time’s the charm! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s children “will all play a special role” in their upcoming wedding in Positano, Italy, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Poosh.com founder, 43, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, will be saying “I do” overseas “this month,” adds the insider.

Kourtney and Travis had a wedding ceremony, sans marriage license, in Las Vegas in early April after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together. Later, on May 15, the A-list lovebirds, who went public with their relationship in February 2021, got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

“Travis and Kourtney’s courthouse wedding was intimate and simple with just MJ and Travis’ dad, Randy, in Santa Barbara,” says the source, referring to Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. “It wasn’t a dig at the Kardashians, they just needed a couple of close family members there as witnesses.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

According to the insider, “all the Kardashians are going to attend with their children” in Italy. As for Kourtney’s ex Scott, 38, it’s unlikely the Talentless founder will be present for the special day. “He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style.

“Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart,” the insider added. “He’d rather not be there.”

On the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Scott admitted his dynamic with the reality TV stars has changed since Kourtney’s engagement in October 2021. During a May episode, Kris Jenner said she felt like spending time with the father of three and inviting him to family gatherings was like “cheating on” her eldest daughter.

“Why would I not come over? You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died,” Scott argued, suggesting Kris, 66, “obviously” doesn’t feel that way anymore.

Despite some growing pains, Scott, who dated Kourtney on and off from 2006 to 2015, was later invited to Kris’ intimate birthday party, where he hugged Travis and said, “Congratulations, brother.”