How he really feels. Scott Disick shared his congratulations to ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian after her engagement to Travis Barker. However, he felt it was “wrong” for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners to leave him out of family gatherings.

During the Wednesday, May 12, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney, 43, revealed that she and Scott, 38, spoke in the days following her October 2021 engagement to Travis, 46. “He said, ‘This is not the easiest for me and I just — at the end of the day, I want you to be happy, and congrats on the engagement,'” the Poosh founder told her mom, Kris Jenner, during the episode.

Things between Scott and the family appeared to get a little heated later on when Kris, 66, went out to lunch with the Flip It Like Disick star and revealed her birthday plans. At first, the Momager played it off like it was a small get-together but later admitted to inviting some of the family over for dinner. Kris said she often feels like she’s “cheating on Kourtney” by hanging out with Scott.

“Why would I not come over? You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died,” Scott hit back, noting that she “obviously” doesn’t feel that way anymore. After Kris told him that it was a catered dinner, Scott said it’s “ridiculous” that she was trying to play it off. “It’s just wrong,” he said.

In his confessional, Scott joked, “This sounds like the f–king Oscars, and you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad. What am I, chopped liver?”

After telling Kris that he and Travis are “fine,” Scott said it makes him feel like “complete s–t” when he’s not invited to their family events. Ultimately, Scott attended the party where he and Travis interacted for the first time following the engagement. He hugged the drummer, saying, “Congratulations brother.”

Kourtney, for her part, told viewers in her confessional that everyone being together is a “great first step” for their next chapter as a family. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian noted in her confessional that watching Kourtney, Travis and Scott is “awkward” for everyone else.

After Kris’ party, it seemed like everything between Scott, and the family was OK. However, the episode’s final scene showed a blowout argument between the Talentless founder and Kendall Jenner because of her birthday party and his apparent lack of invitation.

“I’m so over this s–t Scott, for real,” the model said before walking out.