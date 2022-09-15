Welcome to the world! YouTube star Trisha Paytas gave birth to baby No. 1 — a daughter named Malibu Barbie — and announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, September 15.

“She has arrived. Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Born 09.14.22,” Trisha, 34, captioned her carousel post that day, featuring various snapshots of her cradling her first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

One week prior, Trisha announced she was expecting to give birth soon.

“Is it my last week of being pregnant? Or do I have this baby?” she captioned an Instagram post on September 6 of her husband holding her baby bump and smiling at her.

Upon noticing the timing of Trisha’s announcement, some online users spread a rumor involving her and the Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, suggesting that Trisha had “reincarnated” the late monarch.

The new mom, however, addressed the social media chatter by penning a lengthy note via Instagram on September 9.

“Well this is awkward … to have to announce that I’m still VERY much pregnant and have NOT given birth,” she began in her caption. “I almost felt sad yesterday to tell people this. The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumors started or why? Sorry to the royal family and my baby. Felt weird to say anything at all. But so many people [in real life] that we know had been texting and calling about this. Including my dad who felt out of the loop as if I wouldn’t text him when I was going into labor.”

Trisha then noted that she and Moses would make the announcement when she gave birth to their child.

“Condolences to the royal family,” she added. “It’s very disheartening to hear of the Queen’s passing. For people genuinely excited for us, can we keep that same energy for the next week? It was very kind and nice to hear but will be even more fun when baby is here with us.”

Previously, the social media personality announced her pregnancy on February 14 by sharing photos of her sonogram via Instagram. Two days later, Trisha posted an Instagram video of her initial reaction to finding out she was pregnant on January 12, which showed her crying tears of joy. She accompanied the clip with a lengthy, emotional caption while opening up about her past fertility struggles.

“We have been trying since October 2020 and testing every month together,” Trisha wrote on February 16. “After one year of testing together, I started just doing it on my own because it was always negative and really disappointing. … We went to a fertility center after our wedding in December where they did the HSG test on me and we got pregnant that cycle.”

She also admitted she “truly didn’t think it would happen” and was “so, so grateful and thankful.”

“I may not have always been a perfect person, but believe me, on January 12, 2022 — everything changed,” Trisha added. “And I just am living now to be as healthy and happy as I can be for this baby, the one thing in life I’ve always wanted but never thought would be. … It’s the happiest I’ve ever been and i just want to celebrate every single day.”