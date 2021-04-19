No pet parent wants to face the unthinkable prospect of losing a pet, but it’s a serious problem impacting 1 in 3 pet parents. To help keep more pets in their loving homes, the IAMS™ brand is introducing the NOSEiD app. The new app uses first-of-its-kind nose-scanning smartphone technology to help identify lost dogs using their nose print, which is unique to each dog, much like a human fingerprint. Just in time for National Pet ID Week (April 17-23), the NOSEiD app is now live in beta in the Nashville area.

Visit IAMS.com/NOSEiD to learn more and to sign up to find out when it’s coming to your city. If you’re in the Nashville area, download now!