Life & Style gets a sneak peek of what’s to come for three of America’s guiltiest pleasures.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Premieres Thursday, February 6th at 10pm

It’s time to face the music! CeeLo Green must decide if he wants to get married or say “Forget You” to fiancée Shani while the “Puerto Rican Princess” herself, Joseline Hernandez, tells Balistic Beats to put a ring on it when five hip-hop couples move into the Boot Camp house together for this juicy series.

Growing Up Hip Hop

Thursdays, 9pm

Relationships can be…tricky. Just ask the stars of this must-see franchise. Rev Run’s daughter Angela reconnects with ex Bow Wow, but Romeo feels that she’s headed for heartbreak. Egypt’s engagement party ends in tears after her cousin TeeTee tries to interfere. At the same time, Tanice wonders if JoJo will ever change his ways.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

They discovered love after lockup, but can these fan favorites remain committed for life? At midseason, this hit show finds Shane revealing shocking news to Lacey, while Marcelino is doing his best to hide a secret from Brittany. Plus, Clint’s mom issues an ultimatum after Tracie lands behind bars again.