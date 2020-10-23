Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Kylie Jenner, the founder of KylieSkin, just launched a brand new hyaluronic acid serum. But, first off, what exactly is hyaluronic acid? Well, hyaluronic acid, abbreviated “HA,” is a natural component of your skin. It’s a sugar-based biological sponge that holds water.

As we age, just like elastin and collagen, the hyaluronic acid levels in your skin decrease. In the aesthetic dermatology industry, hyaluronic acid can be replenished and is commonly used in injectable treatments, such as is the case with facial filler injections with Juvederm Ultra Plus and lip augmentation with the newly FDA-approved injections with Revanesse.

But HA is obviously used topically in facial serums as well! HA-based facial products keep skin hydrated, plump and glowing! I reached out to the nation’s top dermatologists and skin experts to get their opinions on hyaluronic acid facial serums and facial moisturizers in general!

“The KylieSkin HA Serum is a simple HA for increased hydration,” notes dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “More advanced topical hyaluronic products like PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum contain not just hyaluronic acid but a boosting complex that stimulates the skin itself to make more hyaluronic acid for longer lasting results throughout the day. There are also hydrolyzed hyaluronic acids that plump the skin. This formulation also has skin barrier protecting ceramides to really help lock in that moisture!”

“As a general rule, I really like hyaluronic acid serums,” says dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “The HA serum from SkinFix has a great combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and ceramides for rebuilding the skin barrier and intense moisturizing. Even better, it is color, fragrance and paraben free which makes it great for even the most sensitive skin!”

“I’m personally not familiar with this Kylie serum,” dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry says. “But I am a huge fan of SkinMedica’s HA 5 Rejuvenation Hydrator. It has five types of HA (of varying molecular weights) for optimal penetration and long-lasting hydration!”

“It is great to see that Kylie’s serum is formulated with vitamins, peptides, antioxidants and a derivative of hyaluronic acid (HA) – the sodium salt version,” finds Camille Morgan, Director of Skincare Sales and Education at LaserAway. “However, if hyaluronic acid is your ‘holy-grail’ ingredient to look for in skincare products, I would suggest trying Wake Me Up Vitamin C Firming Day Serum. Not only is it formulated with a Hyaluronic Acid Complex that offers the same time released hydrational benefits, brightening properties of Niacinamide, skin firming peptides – but it also contains an ingredient that skin fanatics love, Vitamin C, which will help to fight of free radicals, support healthy collagen and help to prevent premature aging of the skin!”

“My favorite product for facial skin nourishing is Regenerating Skin Nectar by Alastin,” says board certified dermatologist Dr. Elliott Weiss. “It functions great as either a stand alone product or it really shines post laser procedure or also in combination with other products that might cause dryness or irritation such as topical retinoids!”

“I love Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment from SkinBetter Science. It is incredibly hydrating, but still works well under make up,” adds Meg Driscoll, aesthetic industry taste maker and CEO of Evolve MKD. “It’s my go-to daily facial moisturizer – I never leave home without it!”

“Whenever I’m looking to hydrate facial skin, I reach for SLMD Facial Moisturizer,” dermatologist Dr. Curtis Asbury says. “It’s lightweight for acne-prone skin and the added vitamin D is great for brightening!”

Consider adding a hyaluronic acid facial serum to your daily routine to increase your skin fitness and to keep you face hydrated and beautiful!