Simone Biles has made a name as the most decorated U.S. Gymnast in Olympics history, though she has also made headlines for her marriage to husband Jonathan Owens. What is Jonathan’s job and how does he make a living?

What Is Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens’ Job?

Jonathan is a professional football player in the NFL. He made his NFL debut when he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. However, he suffered an injury during the last week of organized team activities and spent the entire season on the injured reserve list. He was waived by the Cardinals in August 2019 and was signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad the following September. The safety played for the Texans until he was put on the injured reserve list after suffering a dislocated wrist in January 2022.

He eventually signed with the Green Bay Packers in May 2023 before Jonathan signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2024.

How Did Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Meet?

The couple met when they matched on the dating app Raya in March 2020. Simone and Jonathan then made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 when she shared two sweet photos of them via Instagram. “It’s just us,” the gymnast captioned the post.

When Did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Married?

Jonathan proposed to Simone in February 2022, and she announced the engagement one day after Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned several photos via Instagram from the proposal. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The couple legally tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony on April 22, 2023, while they celebrated a second time during a ceremony with family and friends in Cabo, Mexico, in May 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Support Each Other’s Careers

While Jonathan was by Simone’s side at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, he has been supporting her gymnastics career since the beginning of their relationship. “My whole heart. The best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” she captioned a photo of the pair kissing at one of her matches in May 2024.

Jonathan penned a sweet tribute to Simone after she and Team U.S.A. won gold at the 2024 Olympics. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!” he wrote alongside two photos of them as he sported her gold medal. “Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it.”

Meanwhile, Simone has also documented herself attending Jonathan’s football games. “Love supporting you and your dreams,” she captioned a photo of her and Jonathan on a football field while he was in uniform.

“It’s been a helluva season and there’s so much to be proud of. I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in and the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! another football season happy and healthy in the books,” she wrote at the end of the Packers’ season in January 2024. “Thank you green bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. Thanks to the packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be apart of a season so special!”