Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in March, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in April.

This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2021:

Thursday, April 1:

Prank Encounters (season 2)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

White Boy

Worn Stories (season 1)

Friday, April 2:

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Sky High

The Serpent (limited series)

Wednesday, April 7:

Snabba Cash (season 1)

Thursday, April 8:

The Way of the Househusband

Friday, April 9:

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

Wednesday, April 14:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (season 1)

Thursday, April 15:

Ride or Die

Wednesday, April 21:

Zero (season 1)

Friday, April 23:

Shadow and Bone (season 1)

Friday, April 30:

Things Heard and Seen

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2021:

Thursday, April 1:

A Man Called God (season 1)

Arthur

Cain and Abel (season 1)

Chappaquiddick

Enter the Dragon

God’s Not Dead

Hedgehogs

Inception

Jingle Kids (season 1)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kung Fu Hustle

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (season 1)

Molly’s Game

Money Talks

School Daze

Secret in Their Eyes

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sinister Circle

Skin Wars (seasons 1-3)

Taxi Driver

The Bye Bye Man

The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (season 1)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Prince & Me

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (season 1)

Weeds (seasons 1-8)