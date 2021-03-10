Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in April 2021
Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in March, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in April.
This list is ongoing …
What’s coming to Netflix in April 2021:
Thursday, April 1:
Prank Encounters (season 2)
The Time Traveler’s Wife
White Boy
Worn Stories (season 1)
Friday, April 2:
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
Sky High
The Serpent (limited series)
Wednesday, April 7:
Snabba Cash (season 1)
Thursday, April 8:
The Way of the Househusband
Friday, April 9:
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
Wednesday, April 14:
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (season 1)
Thursday, April 15:
Ride or Die
Wednesday, April 21:
Zero (season 1)
Friday, April 23:
Shadow and Bone (season 1)
Friday, April 30:
Things Heard and Seen
What’s leaving Netflix in April 2021:
Thursday, April 1:
A Man Called God (season 1)
Arthur
Cain and Abel (season 1)
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Jingle Kids (season 1)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (season 1)
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars (seasons 1-3)
Taxi Driver
The Bye Bye Man
The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (season 1)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (season 1)
Weeds (seasons 1-8)