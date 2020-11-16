Everyone knows the best way to unwind from holiday stress is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in December 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in December 2020:

Tuesday, December 1:

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Effie Gray

Gormiti (season 1)

Peppermint

Super Wings (season 3)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (season 1)

The Repair Shop (season 3)

U-Turn

Wednesday, December 2:

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Just Another Christmas

Thursday, December 3:

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas

Friday, December 4:

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire

Just Another Christmas

Kings of Jo’Burg (season 1)

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (part 3)

Selena: The Series (season 1)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season 3)

Saturday, December 5:

Detention: The Series (season 1)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Monday, December 7:

100 Days My Prince (season 1)

Tuesday, December 8:

Mr. Iglesias (part 3)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9

Wednesday, December 9:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Regiment Diaries (season 2)

Rose Island

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Thursday, December 10:

Alice in Borderland

Friday, December 11:

A Trash Truck Christmas

The Mess You Leave Behind (season 1)

The Prom

Tuesday, December 15:

Song Exploder (volume 2)

Wednesday, December 16:

Anitta: Made In Honório

Friday, December 18:

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Wednesday, December 23:

The Midnight Sky

Friday, December 25:

Bridgerton

Thursday, December 31:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (season 4)

What’s leaving Netflix in December 2020:

Tuesday, December 1:

Anaconda

Bad News Bears

Cheapest Weddings (season 1)

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Merlí (season 1)

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor (season 13)

The Jaime Maussan Show (season 1)

The Poetist (season 1)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Wednesday, December 2:

Borderline (season 1)

Pacific Heat (season 1)

Friday, December 4:

Four Seasons in Havana

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Friday, December 11:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

This list is ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks to come!