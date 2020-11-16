Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in December
Everyone knows the best way to unwind from holiday stress is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in December 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!
What’s coming to Netflix in December 2020:
Tuesday, December 1:
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Effie Gray
Gormiti (season 1)
Peppermint
Super Wings (season 3)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (season 1)
The Repair Shop (season 3)
U-Turn
Wednesday, December 2:
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Just Another Christmas
Thursday, December 3:
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas
Friday, December 4:
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire
Just Another Christmas
Kings of Jo’Burg (season 1)
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (part 3)
Selena: The Series (season 1)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season 3)
Saturday, December 5:
Detention: The Series (season 1)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Monday, December 7:
100 Days My Prince (season 1)
Tuesday, December 8:
Mr. Iglesias (part 3)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9
Wednesday, December 9:
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Regiment Diaries (season 2)
Rose Island
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Thursday, December 10:
Alice in Borderland
Friday, December 11:
A Trash Truck Christmas
The Mess You Leave Behind (season 1)
The Prom
Tuesday, December 15:
Song Exploder (volume 2)
Wednesday, December 16:
Anitta: Made In Honório
Friday, December 18:
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Wednesday, December 23:
The Midnight Sky
Friday, December 25:
Bridgerton
Thursday, December 31:
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (season 4)
What’s leaving Netflix in December 2020:
Tuesday, December 1:
Anaconda
Bad News Bears
Cheapest Weddings (season 1)
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Merlí (season 1)
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor (season 13)
The Jaime Maussan Show (season 1)
The Poetist (season 1)
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Wednesday, December 2:
Borderline (season 1)
Pacific Heat (season 1)
Friday, December 4:
Four Seasons in Havana
Sin senos sí hay paraíso
Friday, December 11:
Ralph Breaks the Internet
This list is ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks to come!