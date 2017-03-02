Life & Style gets a sneak peek of what’s to come for three of America’s guiltiest pleasures.

Waka & Tammy

Thursday, March 12, 10pm

Rapper Waka Flocka and his wife, Tammy Rivera, renewed their commitment to each other on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, but their wedding vows may be put to the ultimate test when they return home to Atlanta. Between raising a rebellious teen and dealing with intrusive in-laws, the iconic couple realize that keeping their marriage strong is going to take work.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

New Time! Thursday, March 10th at 9pm

Is it time to say Forget You? CeeLo Green and fiancée Shani James struggle to save the date after he throws major shade her way. Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats try to repair the damage her flirting has done. Plus, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, face an uncertain future following a shocking lie detector test.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

The cuffs are coming off! Shane reveals a big secret he’s been keeping from Lacey that could destroy everything. Meanwhile, the past comes back to haunt Marcelino and Brittany, and Clint must decide if he’ll stand by his wife, Tracie, after she lands behind bars once again. Don’t miss the final dramatic episodes of the season!